How to monitor investment trusts

In James Anderson’s valedictory annual report of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT), he castigates the “near pornographic allure” of earnings announcements and macroeconomic headlines on which too many investors place too much emphasis. It’s true that the best fund managers have tended to have a buy-and-hold approach, and judging them on short-term performance could do more harm than good. Most fund managers ask you to assess them on a rolling five-year basis, if not longer.

That said, there are a number of things you should monitor to make sure an investment trust still fits the bill. To start, I’d recommend creating a list on the Association of Investment Companies' website. You can register an account for free and add your investment trust holdings to a watchlist. The portal contains much more information than most investment platforms. This includes key company documents, a link to regulatory announcements and some harder-to-come-by information such as dividend cover, revenue reserves, gearing levels and historic fluctuations in the discount and premium. It is also an efficient way to measure a trust against its peers – remember that net asset value (NAV) performance is a better measurement of manager skill than the share price.

An obvious thing to keep on top of is any change in manager. This can happen more often than you might think. Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, notes that there has been a surge in manager changes over the past 18 months with boards becoming more assertive in a world with more scrutiny on governance.