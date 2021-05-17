Record boom in private equity-backed IPOs: is it too risky to invest?

High-profile listings from the likes of Dr Martens and Moonpig have led a surge in private equity-backed IPOs in recent months

But experts have warned retail investors to be wary of buyout firms looking to offload debt-laden companies

Private equity-owned companies are being taken public at the fastest rate in years, new figures show, as buyout firms look to cash in billions from the global stock market boom.

Following a prolonged drought that extended through the early stages of the pandemic, the sudden rebound in activity has helped to revive the London IPO market in recent months, although experts have also warned retail investors to be wary of private equity firms looking to offload debt-laden companies onto unsuspecting buyers.