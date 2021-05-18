Commodities trader Marex set for London listing

London Metal Exchange trader Marex to go public

The 15-year-old business is run and owned by former Lehman Brothers execs

The commodities bull market continues to throw up new investing opportunities, and now London Metal Exchange (LME) trader and hedging-provider Marex has announced plans to list in London.

It will be a unique pitch for investors, offering exposure to more complex financial instruments that are critical to commodities markets. It is currently owned by a trio of private equity firms, including JRJ Group with a 41 per cent stake.