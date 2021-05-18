/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Commodities trader Marex set for London listing

The broker, trader and market maker is going public, although its private equity owners will hold onto a majority stake
Commodities trader Marex set for London listing
May 18, 2021
  • London Metal Exchange trader Marex to go public
  • The 15-year-old business is run and owned by former Lehman Brothers execs

The commodities bull market continues to throw up new investing opportunities, and now London Metal Exchange (LME) trader and hedging-provider Marex has announced plans to list in London. 

It will be a unique pitch for investors, offering exposure to more complex financial instruments that are critical to commodities markets. It is currently owned by a trio of private equity firms, including JRJ Group with a 41 per cent stake. 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data