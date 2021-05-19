E-commerce driving bright new Future

Acquisition-heavy strategy working as half-year pre-tax profit doubles

Future launching more titles to send readers to GoCompare

Magazines without strong subscription models can make money, although there are some caveats – they will be online and readers will need to keep buying the products they feature.

Future (FUTR) released a spectacular set of half-year results, showing strong revenue and operating profits both on an organic basis and including new purchases such as GoCompare. The e-commerce business led the way, taking over as the key earner.