E-commerce driving bright new Future

New GoCompare acquisition propels shift to e-commerce as key sales driver
May 19, 2021
  • Acquisition-heavy strategy working as half-year pre-tax profit doubles 
  • Future launching more titles to send readers to GoCompare

Magazines without strong subscription models can make money, although there are some caveats – they will be online and readers will need to keep buying the products they feature.

Future (FUTR) released a spectacular set of half-year results, showing strong revenue and operating profits both on an organic basis and including new purchases such as GoCompare. The e-commerce business led the way, taking over as the key earner. 

