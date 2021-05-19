Media and tech companies reap rewards from government’s Covid advertising drive

Government spending on ads soared as it ploughed millions into Covid-19 public information campaigns

The taxpayer-funded marketing drive boosted Big Tech firms and advertising contractor Omnicom

Government spending on advertising soared last year, lifting revenues for numerous companies across the media and technology sectors, an Investors’ Chronicle review of public documents has found.

As most businesses slashed marketing budgets during the pandemic, the UK government has ploughed millions into Covid-19 public information campaigns, delivering a welcome boost to its advertising contractor, Omnicom (US:OMC), as well as online platforms such as Facebook (US:FB) and Google.