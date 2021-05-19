/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Media and tech companies reap rewards from government’s Covid advertising drive

Exclusive analysis by Investors’ Chronicle shows how coronavirus campaigning has benefited the giants of advertising and Silicon Valley
Media and tech companies reap rewards from government’s Covid advertising drive
May 19, 2021
By Oliver Telling and Lauren Almeida
  • Government spending on ads soared as it ploughed millions into Covid-19 public information campaigns
  • The taxpayer-funded marketing drive boosted Big Tech firms and advertising contractor Omnicom

Government spending on advertising soared last year, lifting revenues for numerous companies across the media and technology sectors, an Investors’ Chronicle review of public documents has found.

As most businesses slashed marketing budgets during the pandemic, the UK government has ploughed millions into Covid-19 public information campaigns, delivering a welcome boost to its advertising contractor, Omnicom (US:OMC), as well as online platforms such as Facebook (US:FB) and Google.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data