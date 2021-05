Proportional net debt at a new low at 1.9 times cash profits

Questions remain over demand levels when lockdown eases

Premier Foods (PFD) has reinstated its dividend after a 13-year hiatus. The 1.00p per share payment came on the back of a 23.5 per cent increase in adjusted pre-tax profits in the year to 3 April to £115m, as households loaded up on groceries through the lockdowns.