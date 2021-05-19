/
Should investors raise a glass to Diageo buybacks?

Although capital returns are welcome, buybacks could represent poor value for shareholders.
May 19, 2021
  • Expensive share price raises a question over buybacks 
  • US companies' buyback activity isn't the best use of cash
  • Shareholder activism could provide future challenges

What should investors make of Diageo’s (DGE) decision to resume its £4.5bn capital return programme? The prospect of special dividends is a welcome boost, but there is more to consider when it comes to buybacks.

On the face of it, buybacks mean a bigger share of future profits for holders of the stock still outstanding but with Diageo’s shares expensively valued, there are reasonable doubts about the value investors are getting.

