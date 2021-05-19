So China is reducing stimulus, what now?

This is seen as a portent for a commodities slowdown because it means the government is slowing stimulus. Inflation and regulation fears have also contributed to iron ore and copper dropping back from their $220 (£156) per tonne (t) and $10,725/t respective highs in the second week of May.

Given China’s dominance of metals demand, this is no surprise. But ask anyone trying to get their hands on cement or wood in the UK or the US about a sudden cooling-off of commodities markets and you’d bring on a laugh. This is more than a metals trends as well, with foods like soya and corn extremely expensive and petrol prices up as well.