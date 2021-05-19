/
Strong shareholder support for tougher Shell climate plan

Shell's AGM followed BP's last week, where the same climate resolution was voted on
May 19, 2021

 

  • Almost a third of shareholders backed activist organisation's resolution
  • Shell has arguably taken a less aggressive approach to emissions reductions than BP

Almost a third of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) shareholders have backed a special resolution brought by Dutch activist group Follow This, a hefty increase on the 21 per cent that voted in favour of the same resolution at BP’s (BP.) AGM last week. 

Follow This has been calling for the adoption of Paris Agreement-aligned strategies, including scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets. 

