The attraction of energy storage income

Energy storage funds are growing at a remarkable rate

Despite high premiums and uncertainty over this investment area their prospects look good

If there’s one trend to underpin the next decade, it’s the transition to clean energy. Renewable energy equipment prices have fallen at a remarkable rate and renewable generation accounts for roughly 40 per cent of the UK’s power supply, up from 6.5 per cent in 2010. This proportion will continue to increase, alongside growth in total power supply, with cars and heating increasingly electrified.

Ben Guest, head of the new energy division at asset manager Gresham House, estimates that in the next 20 to 30 years total power consumption might be two to three times higher than current levels and significantly more of it will be powered by renewable sources. By its nature, renewable energy powered by wind and solar is volatile. Guest says that energy generated from renewables in the UK can fluctuate from nearly nothing to twice the 40 per cent average.