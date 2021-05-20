Shares I Love: Bank of America

2020 was challenging for US banks but this year they are in a much stronger position

A strong economic environment should offer a period of growth for banks

Jonathan Simon, co-manager of JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM), explains why he invests in Bank of America (US: BAC).

“2020 was a challenging year for investors in US banks as they navigated a recessionary environment, lower interest rates and the pressure to build credit loss reserves alongside an inability to buy back shares or increase dividends. Yet today the sector is in a much stronger position.