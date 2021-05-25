/
Avon builds momentum as supply chain issues ease

The upscaling of the group through the Team Wendy acquisition is reflected in the income statement and on the balance sheet
May 25, 2021
  • Orders strengthening as supply chains issues ease
  • An initial - and sizeable - contribution from Team Wendy

Avon Rubber (AVON) registered an interim operating profit of $6.2m (£4.4m) against a $300,000 loss at the halfway mark in FY2020. Numbers, though broadly in line with consensus, point to an easing in the supply chain issues that stymied operational performance through the early part of the pandemic, with momentum building through the early part of 2021. Steps have also been taken to resolve the delays in product approval for its body armour programmes.

