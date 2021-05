The leasing of Kaleidoscope to TikTok propelled the portfolio valuation higher

Four asset disposals have reduced gearing and boosted acquisition firepower

Helical’s (HLCL) office portfolio received a major post-pandemic credibility boost last year. The March letting of the whole of the Kaleidoscope building to TikTok at a 5.4 per cent premium to the March 2020 estimated rental value (ERV) drove a 3.4 per cent like-for-like increase in the value of the portfolio.