New lettings completed at 9 per cent ahead of estimated rental values

Capital of just under £200m raised to plough into new assets

No sub-sector of UK real estate is more en vogue than logistics. On trend Warehouse Reit (WHR) unveiled a 28 per cent total accounting return for the 12 months to March, well ahead of an annual target of 10 per cent. Alongside the fat dividend, the portfolio of industrial assets rose almost a fifth in value on a like-for-like basis.