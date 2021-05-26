Pressure growing at GSK

These days, the words ‘British vaccine maker’ are typically followed by the name ‘AstraZeneca’ (AZN).

Little wonder, perhaps. The pharma giant’s coronavirus inoculation, developed in partnership with Oxford university, is one of just three shots to have been cleared for use in the UK. Yet, AstraZeneca is not the only jab-maker listed on the FTSE 100. Earlier in the pandemic, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was seen as a key contender in the vaccine race.

Admittedly, GSK suffered a setback in December when it revealed that trials conducted with partner company Sanofi (FR:SAN) had demonstrated an “insufficient response in older adults”. But progress has been more encouraging in recent weeks. On 17 May, Sanofi and GSK announced that their vaccine candidate had triggered strong immune reactions in mid-stage studies. Just a day later, GSK said that another jab it had worked on – this time with Canadian company Medicago – had also delivered positive phase two results. And on 21 May, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a “positive scientific opinion” on a drug developed with Vir Biotechnology (US: VIR) for the early treatment of Covid-19.