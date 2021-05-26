The Trader: European stocks edge up, MKS shares jump

Rally on Wall Street hits buffers

Inflation concerns easing?

Gold well positioned

Churn continues: Tuesday’s rally on Wall Street stalled as investors showed little appetite to drive the market higher. The S&P 500 reversed early gains to end the day marginally lower as it continues to chop around the 4,200 area, whilst the Dow Jones dropped 80pts, erasing an earlier gain of more than 100pts at the session high. The Nasdaq was flat. European stock markets opened on Wednesday mildly higher after Asian shares were broadly higher as inflation expectations cool. Light data docket today – EIA inventories seen at -1m, with the Fed’s Quarles set to speak later.

Fed speakers stuck to the script, saying they’ll look through transitory inflation spikes, but vice chair Richard Clarida underscored a change in the tune we have seen since the April meeting minutes were released by saying that the central bank could start tapering in the coming months. “We are talking about talking about tapering,” he told CNBC, a pointed reference to chair Jay Powell’s comments last year when he said the Fed was “not even thinking about thinking about raising rates”. So, we have the Fed carefully guiding markets – ‘don't worry about inflation but at the same time we are going to be exiting full emergency mode’. This offers a bit of a muddy picture for the market that’s reflected in the price action showing no real conviction. Whilst the real thrusting energy of a few weeks ago has gone, sellers are not yet taking over. US 10s trade at 1.57 per cent after closing at 1.564 per cent on Tuesday.