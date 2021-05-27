Next week's economics: May 31 - June 4

Next week should bring more evidence of a worldwide recovery.

In the UK purchasing managers’ final surveys should confirm the flash ones, which showed manufacturing activity rising at its fastest rate since the survey began in 1992 and services also doing well.

In the eurozone, those surveys should also confirm decent, but less spectacular growth. Official data in the region should also show a small rise in retail sales in April after a big jump in March, and a slight fall in unemployment to around 8 per cent.