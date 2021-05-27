/
Supersize your Sipp

What to invest in during the growth and drawdown phases of your pot
May 27, 2021
  • There is no single way to build a good Sipp, but general rules of thumb are useful
  • We look at some best practice for both the growth and drawdown phase

The appeal of running a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) is largely in the first two words of the name. Whether they want greater control and flexibility over a retirement pot or simply don’t have the luxury of a workplace pension, Sipp investors are taking charge of their financial future via the self-directed route.

This puts a lot of pressure on you to get the big decisions right. Whether you are looking to grow your wealth as much as possible ahead of retirement or seeking to navigate the minefield of drawdown safely, the composition of a Sipp can make a huge difference.

