Tate & Lyle - will shareholders be in line for a sweetener?

Changing consumer preferences have precipitated a gradual change from poacher to gamekeeper
May 27, 2021

Which consumer trends will hold fast post-pandemic? It’s a question which will resonate with anyone who trades in primary produce futures, but is also germane to investors in established producers like Tate & Lyle (TATE).

Some clarity is emerging on the subject. An open-source paper from the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute lends credence to anecdotal accounts on food consumption trends during the pandemic. The paper highlights several themes which could have a bearing on investment decisions: a rediscovery of home cooking; preferential treatment for small, local retailers and online food shopping; a notable decrease in food wastage; and, despite price volatility, a consumer shift in favour of healthier, more sustainable foodstuffs.

The last point helps to explain why Tate & Lyle is examining whether it would be in the best interest of shareholders to separate its Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products businesses via the sale of a controlling stake in the latter entity to “a long-term financial partner”. The group has observed “heightened consumer awareness of the importance of a healthier diet and lifestyle”, but whether the separation of the two businesses is the optimal way to drive profitability is open to debate.

