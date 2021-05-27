/
opinion
May 27, 2021

The inflation conundrum

Rosie Carr
In the new normal, rules have been bent, and points of reference that helped investors find their way discarded. The Institute of Fiscal Studies is even trying to persuade us that the time to start investing for your pension is in your 50s, “not your hard-up youth” (my mind might not be fully made up on everything else but I’m definitely not buying that).

So should we really expect everyone to be in agreement that we are now falling from the coronavirus pan straight into an inflationary fire? Not a chance.

