Johnson Matthey still on ICE

The question of how many people will be driving electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 is critical to the future of Johnson Matthey (JMAT). In April, 23 per cent of cars made in the UK were either hybrids, plug-in hybrids or EVs, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), but consumers are not so keen yet.

IC TIP: Buy at 3,028p

The top 10 cars sold in the UK are still all petrol or diesel cars, with the Vauxhall Corsa leading the way, although the company with three cars in the top 10, Ford (NYSE:F), has just forecast that 40 per cent of its global sales would be from EVs by the end of the decade – the predicted volumes for Europe are even more optimistic.