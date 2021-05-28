Workday and Okta attractions extend beyond remote working

Structural benefits from remote working trend already in evidence pre-pandemic

Expect hefty R&D commitments with both companies firmly in expansionary mode

Buoyant Q1 results for the likes of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) showed the benefits of the pandemic for companies exploiting cloud-computing, specifically those engaged in ‘human capital management’ – to use the preferred corporate jargon. But, as the return to normality kicks in, will those same benefits begin to evaporate?

The boom in remote working has been one of the more interesting side-effects of the pandemic. The numbers speak for themselves. In the space of a year, it is estimated that the number of Americans - as a percentage of the workforce - who worked from home regularly has risen from 4 per cent to 44 per cent. However, it is clear that shifts in work patterns have been evolving over the past decade – the pandemic has served to accelerate any number of societal and commercial trends.