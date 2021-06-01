Is gas-guzzling Formula One a better bet for carmakers than going electric?

Formula One has overhauled its rulebook, prompting a wave of investment into teams that have struggled to compete for years

The likes of Aston Martin may be betting that success on the track will revive demand for their ailing sports car businesses

In 2009, over a decade before plans for a football Super League shook up the sporting world, the Formula One elite were plotting a breakaway competition of their own.

Eight of the top racing teams, including those owned by Ferrari (IT:RACE) and Red Bull, were infuriated by what they saw as the autocratic leadership of Max Mosley, president of the sport’s governing body, who wanted them to agree to a £40m annual budget cap. Mosley must resign, the group threatened, or they would form their own league.