Is gas-guzzling Formula One a better bet for carmakers than going electric?

- Formula One has overhauled its rulebook, prompting a wave of investment into teams that have struggled to compete for years
- The likes of Aston Martin may be betting that success on the track will revive demand for their ailing sports car businesses
In 2009, over a decade before plans for a football Super League shook up the sporting world, the Formula One elite were plotting a breakaway competition of their own.
Eight of the top racing teams, including those owned by Ferrari (IT:RACE) and Red Bull, were infuriated by what they saw as the autocratic leadership of Max Mosley, president of the sport’s governing body, who wanted them to agree to a £40m annual budget cap. Mosley must resign, the group threatened, or they would form their own league.