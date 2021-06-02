/
Markets Today: Zoom smashes expectations as markets bask in summer optimism

Follow our Markets Live blog for the latest news that affects your portfolio
June 2, 2021
  • House prices continue to surge 
  • Bloomsbury Publishing reaps rewards of remote learning as government announces £1.4bn tutoring fund 
  • Zoom smashes expectations

Summer half term in pre-covid days was a time of intense revision: GCSE and A Level participants in the final push before their exams, lower school students cramming everything they had learnt in the school year to prepare for end-of-year tests.

In 2021, summer half term looks very different. GCSEs and most of the A Levels are complete and as they were all written by individual schools, it is teachers rather than pupils who are pushing hard to get their work done this week. Lower school students who have been at home for most of the year are struggling to find things to revise. 

