Markets Live: Meme stocks soar, Etsy buys UK app for $1.6bn

End of England’s lockdown in sight

Meme stocks rally in the US

Etsy buys UK-based Depop for $1.6bn

After a rainy May, summer has hit June with a vengeance: yesterday meteorologists recorded the hottest day of the year so far. Few things matter more to the mood of the nation than the weather - but an (admittedly rare) sense of sunny optimism has been boosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said yesterday that he was upbeat about lifting remaining lockdown restrictions in England on 21 June, as initially planned.

Johnson said that he could “see nothing in the data at the moment” that would prevent the government from following the roadmap out of lockdown. He did warn however that the extent to which the vaccine rollout would protect the UK against third wave was still unclear, and stressed caution. He is due to make a final decision on 14 June on whether lockdown will be fully lifted.