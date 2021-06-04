/
Markets Today: Fresh blow to travel sector as Portugal removed from green list

Follow our Markets Live blog for the latest news that affects your portfolio
June 4, 2021
  • Portugal removed from green list in blow to travel companies 
  • More Astra Covid doses?
  • The power of NFTs makes 'Charlie bit me' a millionnaire

Summer holiday in the South Sandwich Islands, anyone? 

Not a clue? We weren’t either. It turns out South Sandwich is a British overseas territory in the Atlantic Ocean, 100 miles off the south east tip of Argentina. Google Maps couldn’t calculate an estimated journey time from London, but as the territory doesn’t have an airport, we imagine it will be difficult to spend your summer holiday there - without getting the RAF involved. EasyJet (EZJ) is certainly not putting on flights. 

