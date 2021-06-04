/
Shrinking green list clips airlines’ wings

With Portugal downgraded to amber, carriers’ shares have taken another hit
June 4, 2021
  • England’s dwindling green list spells further difficulty for squeezed airlines
  • Industry leaders have issued strong responses to Westminster’s decision
  • Net airline losses last year were estimated at $126bn

Saint Helena. A remote Atlantic island chosen as the site of Napoleon Bonaparte’s exile in 1815. Also one of the few places still featuring on England’s ‘green list’: a hallowed menu of holiday locations that people can travel to without needing to quarantine on their return.

Under Westminster’s traffic light system, only a handful of countries have made the cut for zero self-isolation measures. That handful became sparser this week. On 3 June, the government announced that Portugal – the nation that had hosted football’s Champions League Final just days earlier – would move to the ‘amber list’. Such a label means 10 days of mandatory quarantine at home, with two Covid-19 tests on days two and eight.

