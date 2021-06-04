Shrinking green list clips airlines’ wings

England’s dwindling green list spells further difficulty for squeezed airlines

Industry leaders have issued strong responses to Westminster’s decision

Net airline losses last year were estimated at $126bn

Saint Helena. A remote Atlantic island chosen as the site of Napoleon Bonaparte’s exile in 1815. Also one of the few places still featuring on England’s ‘green list’: a hallowed menu of holiday locations that people can travel to without needing to quarantine on their return.

Under Westminster’s traffic light system, only a handful of countries have made the cut for zero self-isolation measures. That handful became sparser this week. On 3 June, the government announced that Portugal – the nation that had hosted football’s Champions League Final just days earlier – would move to the ‘amber list’. Such a label means 10 days of mandatory quarantine at home, with two Covid-19 tests on days two and eight.