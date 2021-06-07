The Trader: FTSE early gainer as European markets open week lower

London shares open positively

Inflation remains the key driver of sentiment

Oil rose sharply end of last week

The FTSE 100 is the only early riser as European equity markets opened the week broadly in the red as Chinese trade data maybe just weighed a touch with exports lower than forecast despite imports growing at the fastest clip in 10 years. In London, housebuilders led gains while basic resources stocks fell. Asian shares were mixed, US futures are slightly weaker this morning. It’s a light data docket today – all eyes on the inflation data from the US later in the week alongside the upcoming ECB meeting.

US stock markets finished the week in the green, with the S&P 500 up 0.6 per cent over the last 5 sessions to sit within just 0.2 per cent of its record high. Both the Dow Jones and Nasdaq rallied over the course of the last week. Energy stocks rallied firmly last week as oil prices rose 5 per cent. WTI spiked to $70 overnight in Asian trade but has since dipped to $69.0. Meme stocks resurfaced, with some spectacular gains for the likes of AMC and GameStop over the week despite some losses on Friday.