June 8, 2021

How defensive is your bond fund?

Dave Baxter
Dave Baxter

Inflation is the enemy of the bond investor. We certainly saw this in the first quarter of 2021: with the prospect of rising prices dominating the agenda, government bond yields rose sharply. This hurt plenty of portfolios: having made a total return of 9 per cent in 2020, the average UK gilt fund was down by nearly 6 per cent for the first half of this year. Investment grade bond funds, which buy higher-quality corporate debt, have also taken a hit.

But, of course, not all bonds are the same. Increased appetite for riskier assets has boosted high-yield bonds, which tend to have a decent correlation to equities. This has led to an interesting divide among the more flexible bond funds: names that load up on high-yield debt in search of income have fared pretty well in the first half of this year. Funds that take a more defensive approach, often using government and investment grade corporate bonds, have had a rougher experience. The worst performer in the Investment Association Sterling Strategic Bond sector for the first half of the year, ASI Sterling Bond (GB00BWK27202), had some two-thirds of its assets in UK government bonds at the end of April. By contrast, the best performer, AXA Framlington Managed Income (GB00B54CCT91), actually had a higher allocation to equities than to government debt.

We tend to highlight flexible bond funds as a good route to the asset class, given their ability to move in and out of different parts of the market. This should prove especially important at a volatile moment for bonds – but it does raise the question of what is now a 'defensive' approach to take, and how any fund you hold is positioned.

