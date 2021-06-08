Nike, Osaka and a new era in sports marketing

Nike has defended Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open

Adidas and Under Armour have struggled to recover from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic

Could Gymshark be a legitimate competitor to the giants of the industry?

There has been no shortage of opinion on Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open.

Her advocates argue that she should be praised for discussing the mental health challenges faced since winning her first Grand Slam tournament in 2018, which she believes have been exacerbated by post-match interviews which are compulsory in victory or defeat on the tour.