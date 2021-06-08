/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Nike, Osaka and a new era in sports marketing

The tennis player’s decision to withdraw from the French Open has raised the question: to what extent does the behaviour of sports stars influence the industry’s commercial appeal?
Nike, Osaka and a new era in sports marketing
June 8, 2021
  • Nike has defended Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open 
  • Adidas and Under Armour have struggled to recover from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Could Gymshark be a legitimate competitor to the giants of the industry?

There has been no shortage of opinion on Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open. 

Her advocates argue that she should be praised for discussing the mental health challenges faced since winning her first Grand Slam tournament in 2018, which she believes have been exacerbated by post-match interviews which are compulsory in victory or defeat on the tour. 

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data