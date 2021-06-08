The Trader: Markets stay calm, Bitcoin suffers

Markets becalmed in Europe

Bitcoin slides below previous support level

Sterling remains under pressure

All rather calm: European markets opened a shade higher today after a mixed session on Monday saw little real direction from the major bourses. The FTSE 100 ended up 8pts, or +0.12 per cent, at 7,077, but remains well within the range of the last 2 months. This morning it’s risen about 20pts to take a look at 7,100 again. US stocks were also mixed – the S&P 500 declined a touch as it struggled to make a new all-time high, whilst the Nasdaq rallied more than 0.4 per cent. Meme stocks roared on Monday – GME rallied over 12 per cent and the AMC advanced 14 per cent. Earnings estimates for US stocks keep going up. Whilst we cannot expect any multiple expansion this year – as previously noted - even at the recent records the market probably wasn’t truly reflective of the kind of earnings growth we can expect this year. The Vix keeps coming down. MSCI’s All-Country World Index rose 0.1 per cent on Monday, its sixth record close in 7 days.

The truth is markets seem to be bobbing along pretty happily until there is the next big short-term risk scare – a well-understood, or at least fairly static, macro picture for the time being keeping things on an even keel. Inflation remains the big unknown but for now, bond yields are steady - US Treasury yields continue to look pretty calm around 1.55 per cent - but the path for bond yields seems only higher this year. The question is one of timing and markets seem happy to wait until they get a clearer signal.