Clinigen warns of Covid impact on cancer product

Aim-traded shares in the group slipped 25 per cent in morning trading
June 9, 2021
  • Oncology treatments and clinical trials have been delayed by the pandemic
  • Profits have been hit by a fall in demand for Proleukin

As the full weight of the Covid-19 crisis became apparent, governments around the world redirected their healthcare resources to the front line. The upshot of this was a delay in routine medical procedures. Routine check-ups also waned in number as patients stayed away from the doctor for fear of catching the virus.

A trading update from Clinigen (CLIN) on Wednesday laid bare the impact of the disease on hospital-based oncology treatments and clinical trials. Amid a reduction in the former and postponements to the latter, the pharmaceutical group has endured “significantly weaker” demand than expected in approved indications for cancer therapy Proleukin.

