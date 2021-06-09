Urban Logistics rents lifted by Brexit and pandemic

Dividend ahead of market expectations but held flat on the prior year

Underlying contracted income up 6.5 per cent

Brexit, the pandemic and episodes such as the Suez Canal blockage have driven a shift “from a just in time delivery system, to a just in case” approach among traders, according to Urban Logistics' (SHED) chief executive Richard Moffitt. The industrial landlord has used this sentiment and a space shortage to its advantage, extending some leases at higher rents before the initial term is up.