Second half sees recovery in organic revenue

Dividend boosted by 7 per cent on the prior year

Halma’s (HLMA) marketing team has it sewn up. The already-established mantra “to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future, for everyone, every day” seems tailor-made for a post-pandemic world focused on reducing workplace density, improving air quality and tackling climate change-related biodiversity issues that could lead to the transmission of new animal-human viruses.