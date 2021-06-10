/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Shares I love: eMemory Technology

eMemory Technology has experienced a surge in demand due to more home working
Shares I love: eMemory Technology
June 10, 2021
  • eMemory is a silicon intellectual property company
  • Its products include secure solutions for the crypto space, automotive driving and national defence
  • The company has experienced a surge in demand due to more home working

Carlos Hardenberg, co-manager of Mobius Investment Trust (MMIT), explains why he holds semiconductor producer eMemory Technology (TAI:3529).

“eMemory is a silicon intellectual property company based in Taiwan. Founded in 2000, the focus of intellectual property is embedded non-volatile memory which works when power is off. This memory is embedded in the integrated circuit, saving cost and space, and used for applications such as trimming, parameter setting, encryption, function selection, identification setting and code storage.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data