Shares I love: eMemory Technology

eMemory is a silicon intellectual property company

Its products include secure solutions for the crypto space, automotive driving and national defence

The company has experienced a surge in demand due to more home working

Carlos Hardenberg, co-manager of Mobius Investment Trust (MMIT), explains why he holds semiconductor producer eMemory Technology (TAI:3529).

“eMemory is a silicon intellectual property company based in Taiwan. Founded in 2000, the focus of intellectual property is embedded non-volatile memory which works when power is off. This memory is embedded in the integrated circuit, saving cost and space, and used for applications such as trimming, parameter setting, encryption, function selection, identification setting and code storage.