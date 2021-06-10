The Trader: Markets look for direction ahead of ECB, US inflation

Markets are in a holding pattern as more inflation data incoming

Bond markets are sanguine right now

Has London's IPO market peaked?

European stock markets were again lacking direction ahead of today’s closely awaited ECB meeting and a hotly anticipated inflation reading from the US. The FTSE 100 trades a little higher, the DAX a little lower. Wall Street closed lower with the major indices holding to well-worn ranges. The S&P 500 down 0.4 per cent to 4,219.55 but remains just a few points below its all-time high of 4,238.04 set on 7 May.

Meme stocks attracted the most interest as Clean Energy Fuels – the fourth most talked about stock on the /Wallstreetbets thread yesterday – rallied 31 per cent. AMC fell 10 per cent and Clover Health dropped 23 per cent after a monster rally in the previous session. Today’s most-discussed stocks include WISH, CLF, WKHS, AMC and TLRY. Read Oliver Telling's account of what happened when he invested in meme stocks on a fake market.