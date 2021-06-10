The Trader: Markets look for direction ahead of ECB, US inflation

- Markets are in a holding pattern as more inflation data incoming
- Bond markets are sanguine right now
- Has London's IPO market peaked?
European stock markets were again lacking direction ahead of today’s closely awaited ECB meeting and a hotly anticipated inflation reading from the US. The FTSE 100 trades a little higher, the DAX a little lower. Wall Street closed lower with the major indices holding to well-worn ranges. The S&P 500 down 0.4 per cent to 4,219.55 but remains just a few points below its all-time high of 4,238.04 set on 7 May.
Meme stocks attracted the most interest as Clean Energy Fuels – the fourth most talked about stock on the /Wallstreetbets thread yesterday – rallied 31 per cent. AMC fell 10 per cent and Clover Health dropped 23 per cent after a monster rally in the previous session. Today’s most-discussed stocks include WISH, CLF, WKHS, AMC and TLRY. Read Oliver Telling's account of what happened when he invested in meme stocks on a fake market.