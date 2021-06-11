How invested is your fund manager?

Calls have been made for investment managers to disclose holdings in their own funds

As data on investment trust boards shows, big stakes can have both good and bad consequences

Industry figures have called for disclosure of the stakes portfolio managers have in the funds and investment trusts they run, arguing that investors should know who is “eating their own cooking”.

Interactive Investor has written to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Financial Services Consumer Panel calling for rules requiring fund managers to disclose their holdings, with investment trust analysts making a similar plea.