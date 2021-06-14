How to annoy your shareholders

Investors can be a tough crowd. Junior miners and oil and gas companies often have a loyal band of followers, often found on online forums, who debate endlessly the genius or venality of their chosen company’s management even long after they might have sold out.

KEFI Copper and Gold (KEFI) found itself on the wrong side of its shareholders last week, when it announced $500,000 (£354,000) cash bonuses for executive chair Harry Anagnostaras-Adams and finance director John Leach.

To get the bonus, the men have to organise financing for the long-awaited Tulu Kapi gold mine in Ethiopia by the end of the year. This might seem a worthy task. But here is just one of many statements from Anagnostaras-Adams about the project financing from recent years: "Whilst it is disappointing we will not be able to close the project equity funding before the end of October 2019, as we had previously envisaged…”. This is something Kefi shareholders have been hearing for years.