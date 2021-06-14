Why inflation is scary

So what if inflation rises? The answer is both obscure and obvious.

To see the problem, remember that inflation strictly speaking is a rise in the general price level – of wages and prices. That means that it raises both your outgoings and your income leaving you no worse or better off. Of course, high inflation in practice has been accompanied by relative price and wage changes and so has produced winners and losers. But so too has low inflation. Such changes in relative prices are not inherent costs of inflation.

So why is higher inflation a bad thing? To get a perspective here, we should go back to 1997 when the Bank of England was making the case for targeting inflation. Its economists then showed how inflation was indeed a bad thing even when everybody can see it coming.