A recurring theme for Iomart

The cloud computing group's fall in new business channels was mitigated by a strengthening recurring revenue rate
A recurring theme for Iomart
June 15, 2021
  • Reported profits constrained by depreciation and admin charges
  • A return to dividend growth as cash flows continue to impress

Despite being in line with its April trading update, Iomart’s (IOM) modest sales decline and a 16 per cent fall in operating profit in the year to 31 March were never likely to play well with the market. But the full-year figures demonstrate why we have previously highlighted solid levels of cash conversion and recurring revenues as the mainstays of the investment case.

