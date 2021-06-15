A recurring theme for Iomart

Reported profits constrained by depreciation and admin charges

A return to dividend growth as cash flows continue to impress

Despite being in line with its April trading update, Iomart’s (IOM) modest sales decline and a 16 per cent fall in operating profit in the year to 31 March were never likely to play well with the market. But the full-year figures demonstrate why we have previously highlighted solid levels of cash conversion and recurring revenues as the mainstays of the investment case.