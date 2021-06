One for you, 10 for me. That’s the difference in votes per share between the stock held by Facebook (FB.) insiders and the rest. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg alone holds 58 per cent of management ‘B’ shares.

On 26 May at the company’s annual general meeting, Proposal 4 argued for one share, one vote and Proposal 5 for splitting the roles of Chair and CEO. Facebook urged against both motions and both failed.