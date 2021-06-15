Tory mega-donors divided

Public companies’ duties are changing. Where once directors’ collective gaze was only trained on the bottom line, boards are now under pressure to act as moral exemplars for their employees, customers and the wider world.

To the cynic, much of this reduces to posturing. But regardless of authenticity, it can still be hard to divide moral positions from political ones when companies do what they believe is right. At a certain point, a big question arrives: should companies influence the electoral process through political donations?

The answer, one hesitatingly assumes is the social consensus, is "no". In a democratic system, political parties are meant to represent citizens over raw financial power. Converting cash flow into political influence feels like a road to ruin.