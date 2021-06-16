Spire and Ramsay face deal opposition

Shareholders are considering a 240p-a-share takeover offer for Spire Healthcare made by multibillion-dollar Australian healthcare group Ramsay

The company's largest institutional investor says it won't accept the offer at its current level

A general meeting is due to take place on 12 July 2021

As the Covid-19 pandemic gathered pace last spring, routine medical care took a back seat to virus-control measures. The redirection of resources to the front line of the crisis meant that numerous non-urgent appointments and surgeries were put on ice.

The upshot of such delays and cancellations was a significant drop in normal hospital activity. The British Medical Association (BMA) estimates that there were 3.37m fewer elective procedures in England between April 2020 and March 2021, and 21.4m fewer outpatient attendances.