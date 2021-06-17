Baillie Gifford is right to eye unlisted UK companies

Despite a recent boom in initial public offering (IPO) activity, there is a long-term trend of fewer companies listing – a problem for private investors looking to access some of the most exciting growth opportunities.

The reasons are clear. Technology makes running many businesses less capital-intensive, accessing capital has become cheaper and easier, and the reporting requirements that come with being listed are enough to put a number of firms off.

This may be more important than ever as we emerge from the pandemic. The speed of change of economies has accelerated and there is a significant amount of technological disruption to come. One particularly exciting area is the innovations gene sequencing will offer to medical science.