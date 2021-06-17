Halfords gears up for electric mobility

An accelerated digital transformation is generating endless speculation on how urban spaces are evolving because of e-commerce and remote working. This speculation also extends to how people will get around built-up areas. While it is probably safe to assume that mass transit will still be with us for the foreseeable future, it is also true that both commuters and recreationalists are increasingly opting for individual electrified modes of transportation.

You get some idea of this in Halfords’ (HFD) full-year figures, which detail a 94 per cent hike in ‘e-mobility’ sales (i.e., e-bikes, e-scooters and associated accessories). The group revealed that by April next year, more than 2,000 of its store and garage employees will be trained to service electric vehicles, bikes and scooters.

It’s still early days, yet management is intent on positioning the group as the market leader in electric mobility services, in response to what it describes as “a societal need to tackle climate change”. No surprise then that the retail cycling segment posted sales growth of 54 per cent, with e-bikes registering a 76 per cent annual increase. In addition, cycling gross margins increased by 680-basis points, as the group rationalised its product range and reduced discounted sales through the period.