IPO costs weigh on Dr. Martens’ profits

- E-commerce momentum saw revenue rise by 15 per cent in the year to 31 March
- The British bootmaker will start paying dividends in the new financial year
In an experience that will be familiar to its loyal customers, Dr. Martens' (DOCS) first months as a public company have generated some blisters. Despite good sales growth from its initially-painful boots and shoes in the year to 31 March, the group's share price fell by a tenth following the release of its full-year numbers, although remains above the 370p IPO price.