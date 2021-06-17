IPO costs weigh on Dr. Martens’ profits

E-commerce momentum saw revenue rise by 15 per cent in the year to 31 March

The British bootmaker will start paying dividends in the new financial year

In an experience that will be familiar to its loyal customers, Dr. Martens' (DOCS) first months as a public company have generated some blisters. Despite good sales growth from its initially-painful boots and shoes in the year to 31 March, the group's share price fell by a tenth following the release of its full-year numbers, although remains above the 370p IPO price.