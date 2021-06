Underlying operating profit increased by almost two-fifths in the year to 4 April

Sales of electric vehicle products jumped by 193 per cent

Volex (VLX) raised its full year guidance in April, pointing to “at least” $41m (£29m) of underlying operating profit. In the end, the cable and power products specialist actually generated $43m of profit in the year to 4 April, with the 36 per cent increase being driven by higher sales to the electric vehicle (EV) and data centre industries.