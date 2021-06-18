/
Adobe capitalises on accelerated digital shift

The software giant beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter
June 18, 2021
  • Revenue increased by 23 per cent in the three months to 4 June to $3.74bn
  • The company is guiding too $3.88bn of revenue in the third quarter

To analysts at Jefferies, second quarter results for US software giant Adobe (US:ADBE) were “one of the strongest we’ve seen ADBE deliver, as all three growth engines appear to be firing on all cylinders”.

With the pandemic accelerating the shift towards a more digital world, the three months to 4 June saw revenue jump by 23 per cent year-on-year to $3.84bn (£2.77bn) – ahead of the company’s guidance of $3.72bn – with subscriptions accounting for 92 per cent of total sales.

