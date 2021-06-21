/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
news

Judgment day looming for GSK

The FTSE 100 pharma giant's investor event will take place on Wednesday 23 June
Judgment day looming for GSK
June 21, 2021

 

  • Management is expected to run through growth projections, a mooted dividend cut and what the plans are for the consumer business
  • Activist investor Elliott has built a significant stake in the group

The pressure is on for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as its investor day on 23 June draws ever closer.

Shareholders are waiting with bated breath for clarity on the anticipated growth trajectory of the FTSE 100 group’s pure biopharma business. Chief executive Emma Walmsley is also expected to outline what GSK will do with its consumer health division, which is tied up in a joint venture (JV) with US giant Pfizer (US:PFE) and which it initially said it would ‘demerge’ from the pharmaceuticals and vaccine divisions by mid-2022.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data