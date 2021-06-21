Judgment day looming for GSK

Management is expected to run through growth projections, a mooted dividend cut and what the plans are for the consumer business

Activist investor Elliott has built a significant stake in the group

The pressure is on for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as its investor day on 23 June draws ever closer.

Shareholders are waiting with bated breath for clarity on the anticipated growth trajectory of the FTSE 100 group’s pure biopharma business. Chief executive Emma Walmsley is also expected to outline what GSK will do with its consumer health division, which is tied up in a joint venture (JV) with US giant Pfizer (US:PFE) and which it initially said it would ‘demerge’ from the pharmaceuticals and vaccine divisions by mid-2022.