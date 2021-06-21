/
Shares I love: MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson expects its full-year results to be ahead of market expectations
June 21, 2021
  • MJ Gleeson builds quality, affordable homes for which the long-term demand dynamics are attractive
  • The company aims to build 2,000 homes by fiscal year 2022
  • It expects its full-year results to be ahead of market expectations

Chris McVey, co-manager of FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund (GB00BG47Q663), explains why he invests in housebuilder MJ Gleeson (GLE).

“We have held MJ Gleeson since 2017, and were attracted to the business by its unique market positioning, fantastic customer economics and obvious social benefits.

